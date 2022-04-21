Sen. Luján ‘90%’ recovered from stroke, visits high school

SANTA FE N.M. (AP) — U.S. Sen. Ben Ray Luján has mostly recovered from his January stroke, and said voters, not his health scare, will decide who represents New Mexico.

“I’m feeling strong. I’m still not 100% but I think I’m over 90%,” Luján said Thursday on a tour of a high school. He walked around the campus in red Converse sneakers and spoke with students about mental health.