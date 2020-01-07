Sen. Martinez gets 5 days in jail for DWI, reckless driving

When Martinez had the opportunity to speak during the sentencing hearing, he apologized to the Sisneros family and said he is seeking treatment.

“I’m truly sorry. I never wanted or intended this to happen. I definitely didn’t want to injure or hurt anyone," Martinez said. "There has not been a single day, your honor, that I haven’t thought of the Sisneros family, that haven’t prayed for your healing and your well-being. And ask God that you please give you the strength to forgive me. I didn’t do this because I wanted to. I just made a wrong choice, your honor.”

Martinez faced up to 180 days in jail. He will have to turn himself in at the Santa Fe jail by Jan. 14 to serve his five-days sentence.

Martinez plans on attending the next legislative session, which begins Jan. 21.

The lawmaker announced in December that he would step down from his committee leadership roles.