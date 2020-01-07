Sen. Martinez gets 5 days in jail for DWI, reckless driving

|
KOB Web Staff
Updated: January 07, 2020 03:50 PM
Created: January 07, 2020 01:22 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— State Sen. Richard Martinez (D-District 5) was sentenced Tuesday for DWI and reckless driving. The judge sentenced Martinez to 90 days in jail, but suspended 85 days.
He was convicted in December to driving drunk and crashing into an SUV on June 28 in Española.
The man in the SUV, Johnny Sisneros, spoke at the sentencing hearing Tuesday. He detailed his family's pain and suffering and said he’s never gotten an apology.
“I doubt very much that it will be sincere. It will be another ploy from Richard Martinez to once again looking out for himself to try and gain leniency on his sentence," Sisneros said. "I plead to the court he be given the maximum sentence.”
When Martinez had the opportunity to speak during the sentencing hearing, he apologized to the Sisneros family and said he is seeking treatment.
“I’m truly sorry. I never wanted or intended this to happen. I definitely didn’t want to injure or hurt anyone," Martinez said. "There has not been a single day, your honor, that I haven’t thought of the Sisneros family, that haven’t prayed for your healing and your well-being. And ask God that you please give you the strength to forgive me. I didn’t do this because I wanted to. I just made a wrong choice, your honor.”
Martinez faced up to 180 days in jail. He will have to turn himself in at the Santa Fe jail by Jan. 14 to serve his five-days sentence.
Martinez plans on attending the next legislative session, which begins Jan. 21.
The lawmaker announced in December that he would step down from his committee leadership roles.
