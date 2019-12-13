Sen. Martinez's DWI trial starts Monday | KOB 4
Sen. Martinez's DWI trial starts Monday

Patrick Hayes
Created: December 13, 2019 06:28 PM

SANTA FE, N.M.- State Sen. Richard Martinez will be back in court on Monday in Santa Fe.

His DWI trial is scheduled to last two days.

According to police, Martinez was driving drunk when he crashed into an SUV on June 28 in Espanola.

If convicted as charged, Martinez could spend 180 days behind bars.

However, he has no plans of stepping down if convicted.

KOB’s legal expert, attorney Ahmad Assed, told KOB there is a law that could remove a lawmaker from office – the governmental conduct act.

"So if they're elected officials, and they commit crimes or commit acts that are unethical, during the course of their jobs as elected officials, then that statute would apply,” Assed said.

But Assed said that doesn’t apply in Martinez’s DWI case.

"If there was more that reflected any activity like he was going to his job or he was going to the roundhouse, or there was some reference to his particular employment or what he had to do that day that related to his job duties as a state senator maybe there is a nexus sufficient to warrant prosecution under the statute,” he said.

Martinez previously stated he has no plans to step down even if he’s convicted.


