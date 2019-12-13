Sen. Martinez's DWI trial starts Monday

However, he has no plans of stepping down if convicted.

KOB’s legal expert, attorney Ahmad Assed, told KOB there is a law that could remove a lawmaker from office – the governmental conduct act.

"So if they're elected officials, and they commit crimes or commit acts that are unethical, during the course of their jobs as elected officials, then that statute would apply,” Assed said.

But Assed said that doesn’t apply in Martinez’s DWI case.

"If there was more that reflected any activity like he was going to his job or he was going to the roundhouse, or there was some reference to his particular employment or what he had to do that day that related to his job duties as a state senator maybe there is a nexus sufficient to warrant prosecution under the statute,” he said.

