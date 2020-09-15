Sen. Udall calls out Republicans for delaying COVID-19 relief bill | KOB 4
Sen. Udall calls out Republicans for delaying COVID-19 relief bill

Kai Porter
Updated: September 15, 2020 06:44 PM
Created: September 15, 2020 04:45 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. —A New Mexico senator called out Republican lawmakers, accusing them of stalling the $3 trillion Heroes Act that is meant to supplement the CARES Act stimulus package.

“The House passed the Heroes Act, a comprehensive coronavirus relief package, nearly four months ago,” said Sen. Tom Udall (D-New Mexico), during a Tuesday phone call with reporters. “That bill would fund testing and contract tracing efforts so that we can get back to work and back to school safely. It would extend weekly unemployment assistance at $600 a week, and it would send relief to state local and tribal governments.”

Last week, the legislation stalled in the Senate while Republican lawmakers unveiled their own plan that includes cutting unemployment assistance to $300 a week.

“We must extend unemployment assistance. I’m standing firm with Senate Democrats to keep this assistance at $600 per week as Republicans try to cut this financial lifeline,” Sen. Udall said.

KOB 4 reached out to the New Mexico GOP for a response and Chairman Steve Pierce sent the following statement:

“The Democrats think the government should just print more money, and they don’t realize the impact this will have on our future. This out-of-control spending will devastate our economy. Republicans are offering help for schools, universities, small business, but a $3 trillion price tag is irresponsible. We’d be mortgaging our kids’ future. COVID-19 relief is vital, and people and businesses need help, but we must have a sensible approach in dealing with this crisis.”

Meanwhile, Americans struggling to put food on the table and pay the bills are stuck in the middle of a political stalemate.


