Sen. Udall calls out Republicans for delaying COVID-19 relief bill

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. —A New Mexico senator called out Republican lawmakers, accusing them of stalling the $3 trillion Heroes Act that is meant to supplement the CARES Act stimulus package.

“The House passed the Heroes Act, a comprehensive coronavirus relief package, nearly four months ago,” said Sen. Tom Udall (D-New Mexico), during a Tuesday phone call with reporters. “That bill would fund testing and contract tracing efforts so that we can get back to work and back to school safely. It would extend weekly unemployment assistance at $600 a week, and it would send relief to state local and tribal governments.”