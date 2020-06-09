Sen. Udall co-sponsors police reform bill

"Many police officers serve with honor and integrity, but we cannot continue to sweep police brutality and racial inequality under the rug," he said.

Udall added: "It's something that needs to be an attitude change, climate change, cultural change within the police department and I think we have many of our mayors and police chiefs in New Mexico working on that moving in that direction."

Congressional Democrats say they won't stop until the legislation becomes law.

"The moment does not call for half measures," said Sen. Chuck Schumer. "Hundreds of thousands of American protesters are not asking us to chip away around the edges, they want bold reform and meaningful changes to assist them that all too often delivers unequal justice for too many black Americans and that has existed that way for too, too long."

In the coming weeks, the U.S. House is expected to hold hearings, a markup and a vote on the legislation.

