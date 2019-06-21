Sen. Udall criticizes Pres. Trump for Iran response
Joshua Panas
June 21, 2019 08:51 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- U.S. Sen. Tom Udall, a Democrat, criticized Pres. Trump after the president tweeted that he canceled a strike on Iran.
“Last night, we were minutes from war: ten minutes from another war in the Middle East that Congress has not authorized and that the American people do not want," Udall said in a statement.
Udall, who represents New Mexico, is a lead sponsor of a bipartisan amendment to the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) to prevent an unauthorized war with Iran.
"It has never been more urgent that Congress step up to the plate and take a vote on my bipartisan amendment to prevent an unauthorized war with Iran," Udall said.
Udall called on Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to let lawmakers vote on the bill. Udall also said that the president should fire National Security Advisor John Bolton and seek diplomacy.
The president said he canceled the strike on Iran after he was informed that 150 people could die in the attack. He added that the strike would not be proportionate to shooting down an unmanned drone.
