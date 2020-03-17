Sen. Udall says government working to get people, businesses money amid COVID-19 crisis

Colton Shone
Updated: March 17, 2020 05:16 PM
Created: March 17, 2020 04:38 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The president and the United States Congress are working to put money in the pockets of Americans.
Congress passed an$8.3 billion aid package to address the crisis.
"The CDC has announced that over $6 million from this package is already being distributed in New Mexico," said U.S. Senator Tom Udall.
However, Udall said more money will be needed in the coming weeks to cushion the blow to the economy. New proposals include:
"We're going to obviously be working very closely with the governor to find out what New Mexico needs and what is happening on the ground," Udall said.
Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company