Sen. Udall says government working to get people, businesses money amid COVID-19 crisis

Colton Shone
Updated: March 17, 2020 05:16 PM
Created: March 17, 2020 04:38 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The president and the United States Congress are working to put money in the pockets of Americans.

Congress passed an$8.3 billion aid package to address the crisis.

"The CDC has announced that over $6 million from this package is already being distributed in New Mexico," said U.S. Senator Tom Udall.

However, Udall said more money will be needed in the coming weeks to cushion the blow to the economy. New proposals include:

  • Allocating money to speed up production of medical supplies and equipment
  • Carving out money for the Small Business Administration
  • Giving local business owners a tax credit for giving employees paid sick time during this crisis

"We're going to obviously be working very closely with the governor to find out what New Mexico needs and what is happening on the ground," Udall said.


