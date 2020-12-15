Sen. Udall says he's willing to work through the holidays to get a pandemic relief bill done

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- U.S. Senator Tom Udall has served New Mexicans on Capitol Hill for decades. He was first elected to the House of Representatives in 1999. In 2008, voters game him a promotion, sending him to the U.S. Senate.

"It's truly been an adventure, for this son of the west, after 20 plus years, it's time for me to go back home," Sen. Udall said during his farewell address to the Senate last week.