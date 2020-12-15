Sen. Udall says he's willing to work through the holidays to get a pandemic relief bill done

Colton Shone
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- U.S. Senator Tom Udall has served New Mexicans on Capitol Hill for decades. He was first elected to the House of Representatives in 1999. In 2008, voters game him a promotion, sending him to the U.S. Senate.
"It's truly been an adventure, for this son of the west, after 20 plus years, it's time for me to go back home," Sen. Udall said during his farewell address to the Senate last week.
Despite only having weeks left as a senator, Udall says getting a pandemic relief package for Americans is still his top priority.
"We need a relief package now to include schools, small businesses, the unemployed, state local and tribal governments and our healthcare system," he said.
Lawmakers have been debating different bills for weeks, but partisan battles have continued to hold them up.
"I'm willing to stay here all the way till January 3rd, and work completely through the holidays and get it done," Sen. Udall said.
