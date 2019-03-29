Governor signs film tax credit bill

Senate Bill 2 boosts the annual cap on rebate payments to $110 million, something proponents say gives a clear signal to production companies that New Mexico will keep its promises.

“We’re sending a clear message to producers inside and outside New Mexico: We want your creativity, we want your business,” Gov. Lujan Grisham said. “Bring your production here, keep it here, put New Mexicans to work. Our film and television industry has an incredible ripple effect: Costumers, caterers, construction companies, local restaurateurs, hotels and service industries all benefit from the influx of activity that comes with a film or television production. And that’s without mentioning the limitless creative opportunities for talented young New Mexican adults. Our film business should be a bedrock of our economic diversification efforts, and this legislation represents our commitment to job creation, creative industries and sustainable growth.”