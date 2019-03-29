Governor signs film tax credit bill
Marian Camacho
March 29, 2019 11:16 AM
SANTA FE, N.M. - Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has signed a bill to boost the state's film industry.
Senate Bill 2 boosts the annual cap on rebate payments to $110 million, something proponents say gives a clear signal to production companies that New Mexico will keep its promises.
“We’re sending a clear message to producers inside and outside New Mexico: We want your creativity, we want your business,” Gov. Lujan Grisham said. “Bring your production here, keep it here, put New Mexicans to work. Our film and television industry has an incredible ripple effect: Costumers, caterers, construction companies, local restaurateurs, hotels and service industries all benefit from the influx of activity that comes with a film or television production. And that’s without mentioning the limitless creative opportunities for talented young New Mexican adults. Our film business should be a bedrock of our economic diversification efforts, and this legislation represents our commitment to job creation, creative industries and sustainable growth.”
Co-sponsor of the bill, Rep. Antonio "Moe" Maestas says these investments in the film industry will bring millions of dollars to the state economy and create jobs.
“The film industry is putting New Mexico on the map, and we are just getting started,” said co-sponsor Rep. Maestas.
Credits
Marian Camacho
Created: March 29, 2019 11:16 AM
Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved