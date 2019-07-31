Senate candidate in New Mexico releases tax returns | KOB 4
Senate candidate in New Mexico releases tax returns

The Associated Press
July 31, 2019 04:27 PM

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) - Democratic U.S. Senate candidate and New Mexico elections regulator Maggie Toulouse Oliver has released recent tax returns and is calling on rival candidates to do the same.

Toulouse Oliver on Wednesday released copies of her 2018 federal and state income tax returns that show she paid nearly $10,000 in taxes on taxable income of roughly $75,000.

Campaign Manager Heather Brewer says the documents demonstrate Toulouse Oliver has nothing to hide as a "hard-working, single mom with a mountain of student loan debt."

Democratic Congressman and Senate candidate Ben Ray Luján says he files an annual financial disclosure package with a complete review of his finances. He and Republican candidate Gavin Clarkson have declined to release their returns.

Sen. Tom Udall will not run for a third term in 2020.

Created: July 31, 2019 04:27 PM

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

