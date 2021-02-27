Senate committee holds hearing on recreational marijuana legislation

"So they're going to have a hearing of all the bills today and then take action on one bill next week,” Rep. Martinez said.

In 2019, a similar House bill passed that chamber, but died during the Senate committee process. Despite opposition from some state lawmakers, Rep Martinez and other supports are optimistic.

"So my expectation is that we're going to get this all the way through," he said. "But as with anything, this is a big piece of legislation. It still needs to get through a couple more committees. There's very, very good smart senators who have some great ideas that we're going to be taking into account and the expectation is to get that up to the governor before the session ends."