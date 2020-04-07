Senate Democrats introduce plan to give essential workers hazard pay

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Democrats in the U.S. Senate unveiled a new plan Tuesday that would grant thousands of dollars in hazard pay to essential workers who are on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We must put our money where our mouth is and make sure these workers are paid what they deserve," said U.S. Sen. Tom Udall. "Providing premium pay to essential workers is not just the right thing to do, it's also the smart thing to do."