Senate Democrats introduce plan to give essential workers hazard pay

Nathan O'Neal
Created: April 07, 2020 05:09 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Democrats in the U.S. Senate unveiled a new plan Tuesday that would grant thousands of dollars in hazard pay to essential workers who are on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We must put our money where our mouth is and make sure these workers are paid what they deserve," said U.S. Sen. Tom Udall. "Providing premium pay to essential workers is not just the right thing to do, it's also the smart thing to do."
Udall joined Democratic leadership to craft the "Heroes Fund."
It would provide a pay boost of up to $25,000 for all essential workers through the end of the year. It would also provide recruiting incentives.
"It goes to all essential workers -- not just in the medical facilities and home care workes but also truck drivers who deliver supplies, grocery workers, train workers to keep the trains running," said Sen. Chuck Schumer.
It's unlcear if the propsoal will gain taction, as Republics in Congress negotiate another relief package.
