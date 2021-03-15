Senate Judiciary Committee to hear two remaining recreational marijuana bills

“We’re mostly concerned about water scarcity, and the kind of pressure that could come into our communities from operations that are controlled by people outside of our communities,” she said.

However, supporters said legalizing recreational marijuana would create thousands of jobs and generate millions of dollars for the economy.

KOB 4 spoke with State Rep. Andrea Romero (D- District 46) last week about House Bill 12, which she is co-sponsoring.

"We're looking at, in the first even five years, over 11,000 jobs generated. In the first year, anywhere between $25 and $50 million in revenue," said Romero.

But Garcia said she doesn’t want that to come at a cost to our state’s acequias.

“We believe that this legislation can reshape New Mexico in very profound ways, and we hope that the state legislature will be very thoughtful and considerate of all of the potential impacts and that rural communities are part of that equation.”