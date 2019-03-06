Senate passes bill to decrease marijuana possession penalties | KOB 4
Advertisement

Senate passes bill to decrease marijuana possession penalties

Senate passes bill to decrease marijuana possession penalties

The Associated Press
March 06, 2019 06:49 AM

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) - The New Mexico state Senate has passed a bill that would decrease penalties for marijuana possession.

Advertisement

The Senate voted 30-8 on Tuesday to pass a Democrat-sponsored bill that would reduce penalties for possession of small amounts of marijuana.

More ambitious reform proposals to allow recreational marijuana sales in New Mexico have yet to reach the House or Senate floor.

The bill from Sen. Joseph Cervantes of Las Cruces would reduce penalties for possession of up to half an ounce of marijuana to a $50 fine on first offense.

Republican Sen. Mark Moores of Albuquerque says the bill doesn't go far enough toward modernizing marijuana regulation.

He is sponsoring a bill to tax recreational marijuana sales at state-operated stores that has been heard by two committees with winning an endorsement.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Credits

The Associated Press


Created: March 06, 2019 06:49 AM

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

California man wanted in 2017 shooting death of Albuquerque teen
California man wanted in 2017 shooting death of Albuquerque teen
Homeowner shoots suspected intruders in Los Lunas
Stephen Benevides
4 Investigates: Woman fights for parental rights after same-sex marriage crumbles
4 Investigates: Woman fights for parental rights after same-sex marriage crumbles
Men accused of scamming Albuquerque businesses arrested in Las Vegas
Men accused of scamming Albuquerque businesses arrested in Las Vegas
Carlsbad man drowns in river, friends worry it's foul play
Carlsbad man drowns in river, friends worry it's foul play
Advertisement




California man wanted in 2017 shooting death of Albuquerque teen
California man wanted in 2017 shooting death of Albuquerque teen
4 Investigates: Woman fights for parental rights after same-sex marriage crumbles
4 Investigates: Woman fights for parental rights after same-sex marriage crumbles
Lobo Club donates thousands of tickets to military, community groups
Lobo Club donates thousands of tickets to military, community groups
Albuquerque Railyards to host NOMADIC Yoga Festival
Albuquerque Railyards to host NOMADIC Yoga Festival
Senate passes bill to decrease marijuana possession penalties
Senate passes bill to decrease marijuana possession penalties