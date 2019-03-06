Senate passes bill to decrease marijuana possession penalties

The bill from Sen. Joseph Cervantes of Las Cruces would reduce penalties for possession of up to half an ounce of marijuana to a $50 fine on first offense.

Republican Sen. Mark Moores of Albuquerque says the bill doesn't go far enough toward modernizing marijuana regulation.

He is sponsoring a bill to tax recreational marijuana sales at state-operated stores that has been heard by two committees with winning an endorsement.

