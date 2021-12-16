Senate redistricting map passes the New Mexico Senate | KOB 4
Senate redistricting map passes the New Mexico Senate

Giuli Frendak
Updated: December 16, 2021 10:18 PM
Created: December 16, 2021 09:00 PM

SANTA FE, N.M. —After about three hours of discussion, a Senate district map passed 25-13 Thursday. Several senators from both sides of the aisle voiced both support and concerns about the maps as they stand.

All Democrats and one Independent voted for the measure, and Republicans voted against the measure.

Senate Bill 2 will now go to the House for approval or changes.

