Senate sends final Public Education Commission map to governor

The map for congressional districts

The map for state house districts

The map for state senate districts

And the fourth has gotten the least amount of attention – a map for the public education commission districts

The Public Education Commission map may have flown under the radar, receiving the least amount of public attention. But that map is now on its way to Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s desk.

For starters, the Public Education Commission is relatively new. It's made up of 10 elected commissioners from across the state. It has two primary purposes: to advise the New Mexico Secretary of Public Education and to oversee charter schools across the state.