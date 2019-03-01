Senate to vote on $7 billion budget proposal

In that lawsuit, Yazzie vs. Martinez, a judge ruled New Mexico needs to provide a sufficient education to all students.

The budget proposal also keeps New Mexico's reserves at 22 percent and gives other state agencies new money.

"Most importantly in terms of job creation and economic stimulation is road projects," Lundstrom said. "We have $250 million in our budget for roads."

Republicans have argued the Democrat's budget is not sustainable and proposed their own budget plan with a 5 percent spending increase.

"We don't want to be in a position that we've been in years past, where we give money and then we have to claw it back. We've done that over and over," House Minority Whip Rod Montoya said.

Lundstrom stands by the 11 percent spending increase in the current budget proposal.

"I just think we've got some great ways to make sure that the budget isn't overspent and that we're maintaining a responsible spending level," Lundstrom said.

Once the full Senate approves the budget it will head back to the House for concurrence, which means the entire House will have to vote on any changes made to the budget by the Senate.

Track this bill during the legislative session