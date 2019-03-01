Senate to vote on $7 billion budget proposal
Kai Porter
March 01, 2019 06:19 PM
SANTA FE, N.M. — The House passed the current $7 billion budget proposal last week. It's currently sitting in the Senate Finance Committee for review and approval. The next step is for the entire Senate to vote on it.
KOB sat down with House Appropriations and Finance Committee chairwoman Patricia Lundstrom to ask her about HB 2. The $7 billion budget proposal includes a nearly 11 percent spending increase over last year.
"The spending increases are going primarily into public education," Lundstrom said. "It's almost a half a billion dollars of new money going into public education, part of that initiated because of a judge's ruling and a lawsuit that we're trying to comply with."
In that lawsuit, Yazzie vs. Martinez, a judge ruled New Mexico needs to provide a sufficient education to all students.
The budget proposal also keeps New Mexico's reserves at 22 percent and gives other state agencies new money.
"Most importantly in terms of job creation and economic stimulation is road projects," Lundstrom said. "We have $250 million in our budget for roads."
Republicans have argued the Democrat's budget is not sustainable and proposed their own budget plan with a 5 percent spending increase.
"We don't want to be in a position that we've been in years past, where we give money and then we have to claw it back. We've done that over and over," House Minority Whip Rod Montoya said.
Lundstrom stands by the 11 percent spending increase in the current budget proposal.
"I just think we've got some great ways to make sure that the budget isn't overspent and that we're maintaining a responsible spending level," Lundstrom said.
Once the full Senate approves the budget it will head back to the House for concurrence, which means the entire House will have to vote on any changes made to the budget by the Senate.
Credits
Updated: March 01, 2019 06:19 PM
Created: March 01, 2019 03:48 PM
Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved