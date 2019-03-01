Senate to vote on $7 billion budget proposal | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Senate to vote on $7 billion budget proposal

Kai Porter
March 01, 2019 06:19 PM

SANTA FE, N.M. — The House passed the current $7 billion budget proposal last week. It's currently sitting in the Senate Finance Committee for review and approval. The next step is for the entire Senate to vote on it. 

Advertisement

KOB sat down with House Appropriations and Finance Committee chairwoman Patricia Lundstrom to ask her about HB 2. The $7 billion budget proposal includes a nearly 11 percent spending increase over last year. 

"The spending increases are going primarily into public education," Lundstrom said. "It's almost a half a billion dollars of new money going into public education, part of that initiated because of a judge's ruling and a lawsuit that we're trying to comply with." 

In that lawsuit, Yazzie vs. Martinez, a judge ruled New Mexico needs to provide a sufficient education to all students. 

The budget proposal also keeps New Mexico's reserves at 22 percent and gives other state agencies new money. 

"Most importantly in terms of job creation and economic stimulation is road projects," Lundstrom said. "We have $250 million in our budget for roads."

Republicans have argued the Democrat's budget is not sustainable and proposed their own budget plan with a 5 percent spending increase.

"We don't want to be in a position that we've been in years past, where we give money and then we have to claw it back. We've done that over and over," House Minority Whip Rod Montoya said. 

Lundstrom stands by the 11 percent spending increase in the current budget proposal. 

"I just think we've got some great ways to make sure that the budget isn't overspent and that we're maintaining a responsible spending level," Lundstrom said. 

Once the full Senate approves the budget it will head back to the House for concurrence, which means the entire House will have to vote on any changes made to the budget by the Senate. 

Track this bill during the legislative session

Credits

Kai Porter


Updated: March 01, 2019 06:19 PM
Created: March 01, 2019 03:48 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Detective reveals gruesome details of murder of teen boys
Detective reveals gruesome details of murder of teen boys
Officers: 67 immigrants found in New Mexico stash house
Officers: 67 immigrants found in New Mexico stash house
Smith's to stop accepting Visa credit cards due to 'excessive fees'
Smith's to stop accepting Visa credit cards due to 'excessive fees'
Wanted felon hits officer with car during traffic stop
Mykl Chavez
Man decides to move as cars continue to crash outside his home
Man decides to move as cars continue to crash outside his home
Advertisement




Man accused of raping prostitutes in Albuquerque
Man accused of raping prostitutes in Albuquerque
Attorney General investigates more priests suspected of rape
Attorney General investigates more priests suspected of rape
Detective reveals gruesome details of murder of teen boys
Detective reveals gruesome details of murder of teen boys
Senate to vote on $7 billion budget proposal
Senate to vote on $7 billion budget proposal
Police investigating Rio Rancho speed van fire
Police investigating Rio Rancho speed van fire