Senate unanimously passes teacher pay raise bill | KOB 4
WATCH > Winter Olympics: Watch live coverage of figure skating and more
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News

Senate unanimously passes teacher pay raise bill

KOB Web Staff
Updated: February 05, 2022 05:22 PM
Created: February 05, 2022 04:04 PM

SANTA FE, N.M. – At the Roundhouse -- one of the most talked about bills of this session passed the Senate --the measure on teacher pay raises.

It passed unanimously -- less than two hours ago. It now needs to clear the House and get the signature of the Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, who's been pushing for this for months.

Senate Bill 1 would increase minimum salaries, and give thousands of teachers a $10,000 raise.


Copyright 2022 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

I-40 roadway reconstruction project begins Monday in Albuquerque
I-40 roadway reconstruction project begins Monday in Albuquerque
Grand jury indicts Sergio Almanza on 6 charges
Grand jury indicts Sergio Almanza on 6 charges
New Mexico extends indoor mask mandate through March 4
New Mexico extends indoor mask mandate through March 4
Video shows multi-agency drug raid on out-of-state family's RV
Video shows multi-agency drug raid on out-of-state family's RV
Proposals aim to give New Mexico families more choice over child's education
Proposals aim to give New Mexico families more choice over child's education