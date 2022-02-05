Senate unanimously passes teacher pay raise bill

KOB Web Staff
SANTA FE, N.M. – At the Roundhouse -- one of the most talked about bills of this session passed the Senate --the measure on teacher pay raises.
It passed unanimously -- less than two hours ago. It now needs to clear the House and get the signature of the Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, who's been pushing for this for months.
Senate Bill 1 would increase minimum salaries, and give thousands of teachers a $10,000 raise.
