Sentencing hearing continues for Jordan Nuñez

The defense said Nuñez took part in the abuse because he was afraid of his father, Thomas Ferguson, who used meth and was abusive towards him too.

A psychiatrist who testified for the defense Thursday said Nuñez suffered from PTSD, ADHD and learning disabilities. He also talked about Nuñez's relationship with his abusive father when it came to the abuse of Jeremiah.

"At no time was Jordan very successful in stopping Tommy's behavior," said Dr. Jeffrey Rowe, a witness for the defense. "All he got was 'don't stop me, this is not yours to judge,' and Jordan became quite afraid that even if he tried to take on Tommy he would fail. Tommy was much stronger and much more capable in a fight."

Nuñez is the last person to be sentenced for Jeremiah's death. Jeremiah's mom, Tracy Ann Pena, got a 12-year prison sentence as part of plea deal. Her boyfriend and Nuñez's father, Thomas Ferguson, died by suicide in jail before his trial. He was the main suspect in the case – accused of torturing and beating Jeremiah to death.

The sentencing hearing will continue Friday.