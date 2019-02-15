Sentencing set for convicted New Mexico library shooter

His sentencing is scheduled for 2 p.m.

Jouett previously pleaded guilty to 30 felony counts from the shooting, including two first-degree murder charges for the deaths of library employees Wanda Walters and Krissie Carter.

Defense attorney Stephen Taylor has asked that his client only serve 20 years in prison. Prosecutors have requested Jouett serve 96 years in the Department of Corrections.

