Separation anxiety among pets a concern as people head back to work

Excessive licking can also be a sign of separation anxiety.

"So these are all factors that if we're seeing signs of that we need to get your pets into the veterinarian," Dr. Bingamon said. "It doesn't necessarily have to be an animal behaviorist, and we can begin talking about what are some triggers, how can we help your pet."

A veterinarian can can prescribe supplements.

Some supplements have tryptophan, the amino acid commonly known to make people sleepy on Thanksgiving.

Dr. Bingamon also recommends keeping the TV on-- possibly a nature documentary.

People can also switch out their pet's toys and leave something behind that has the owner's sent.

"Dogs are very social creatures, and some want to eat with their pack, and so they will actually hold off until eating or drinking until you get home and you eat together as a family, because they're part of the family," Dr. Bingamon said.

Dr. Bingamon said cats are more independent than dogs, but could also get anxious while their owner is gone.