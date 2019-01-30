Serial bank robber from Utah arrested in Los Alamos | KOB 4
Serial bank robber from Utah arrested in Los Alamos

Ryan Laughlin
January 30, 2019 06:12 PM

LOS ALAMOS, N.M. - A man called the "holiday bandit" by the FBI was arrested in Los Alamos. 

Antonio Velasquez was arrested on Dec. 29 last year, a day after he robbed a bank in Utah. Velasquez allegedly robbed seven banks near Salt Lake City before being pulled over for a traffic stop in Los Alamos. 

Velasquez spoke to police with slurred speech and had a glass pipe in the back of the van. He passed the sobriety test, but when asked to empty his pockets, he pulled out over $400 and told police he's a drug runner. 

Then he pulled out a bag of meth. 

Now he's facing drug charges and driving without a license in Los Alamos County. 

Velasquez is facing extradition back to Utah where he will also face the bank robbery charges.

Ryan Laughlin


Updated: January 30, 2019 06:12 PM
Created: January 30, 2019 04:56 PM

