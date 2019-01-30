Serial bank robber from Utah arrested in Los Alamos

Antonio Velasquez was arrested on Dec. 29 last year, a day after he robbed a bank in Utah. Velasquez allegedly robbed seven banks near Salt Lake City before being pulled over for a traffic stop in Los Alamos.

Velasquez spoke to police with slurred speech and had a glass pipe in the back of the van. He passed the sobriety test, but when asked to empty his pockets, he pulled out over $400 and told police he's a drug runner.