Serial thief connected to more burglaries, $400K worth of jewelry and damages

Manitou Galleries showed officers video of this second break-in, showing the suspect and his unwavering attempts to get in.

“This is normally my area and we've been having these probably once a night all over downtown at different galleries, same kind of deal. Break the door, break the window,” said a Santa Fe police officer.

Police eventually arrested Guzman for that burglary, but soon after they discovered he may also be on the hook for more than a dozen of others all around downtown Santa Fe.

“It has 30 counts. Count one is receiving stolen property, over $20,000,” said the prosecutor.

Prosecutors laid out the list of charges at Guzman's first felony appearance. The charges and its possible corresponding fees and or jail time.

“He's looking at a total basic sentence of, I believe it's 91 and a half years of incarceration,” said the prosecutor.

Monday was supposed to be his detention hearing, but it has been rescheduled that to May 9. At that hearing, we will learn if Guzman will stay locked up before trial.