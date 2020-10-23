Servers feeling impact of early closures

"Servers don't get paid even minimum wage," Ali Cattin, manager of Red Door Brewing Company. "They get paid a portion of that here in New Mexico, so they rely pretty heavily on tips."

Staff members said, before the pandemic, they would make about $300 a night in tips. Prior to the 10 p.m. closure, they said they were earning about $150 a night. However, they say the tips have slowed even more since the early closure was mandated.

"It does worry me," Cattin said. "They put themself at risk everyday by coming to work."

In addition to serving customers, servers are also enforcing public safety rules.

"So having to add this, 'I need your name and phone number, we might call you again,' it's a lot to put on somebody who is an hourly employee," Cattin said.

Cattin said servers are relying on the public. She asks that people be kind and tip well.