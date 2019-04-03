Settlement reached in New Mexico racino case | KOB 4
Settlement reached in New Mexico racino case

Settlement reached in New Mexico racino case

The Associated Press
April 03, 2019 07:10 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - A settlement has been brokered that will end a legal dispute over whether state regulators should take a harder look at the economics behind pending proposals for New Mexico's sixth and final license for a horse racetrack and casino.

The state attorney general's office confirmed late Wednesday that an agreement has been reached with the state racing commission and Hidalgo Downs LLC, one of the enterprises vying for the lucrative license.

Citing the proposed settlement, an attorney for Hidalgo Downs filed a motion seeking to dismiss the company's claims.

The filing comes a day before lawyers for all the parties were due in court for a hearing.

Three groups have separate proposals for a racino in the Clovis area. There also are proposals for racinos in Tucumcari and the one in Lordsburg proposed by Hidalgo Downs.

The Associated Press


Created: April 03, 2019 07:10 PM

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

