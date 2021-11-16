Seven men charged in Nov. 1 San Miguel County jail inmate homicide

According to the criminal complaint, an inmate initially reported Vigil fell and was seriously injured in the cell. After reviewing the surveillance video, officers instead found eight people and Vigil entered the cell and a fight broke out. After a minute of fighting, everyone exited the cell while Vigil was lying on the floor.

The following inmates were charged with an open count of first-degree murder, second-degree conspiracy to first-degree murder and third-degree tampering with evidence: