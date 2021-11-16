Seven men charged in Nov. 1 San Miguel County jail inmate homicide | KOB 4
WATCH LIVE > KOB 4 Eyewitness News

Seven men charged in Nov. 1 San Miguel County jail inmate homicide

Jonathan Fjeld
Updated: November 16, 2021 01:45 PM
Created: November 16, 2021 11:54 AM

LAS VEGAS, N.M. – Seven San Miguel County Detention Center inmates were charged Monday with the homicide of a fellow inmate.

Eric Vigil, 40, was pronounced dead at Alta Vista Regional Hospital after he was assaulted Nov. 1 in a jail cell.

According to the criminal complaint, an inmate initially reported Vigil fell and was seriously injured in the cell. After reviewing the surveillance video, officers instead found eight people and Vigil entered the cell and a fight broke out. After a minute of fighting, everyone exited the cell while Vigil was lying on the floor.

The following inmates were charged with an open count of first-degree murder, second-degree conspiracy to first-degree murder and third-degree tampering with evidence: 

  • Conrad Atencio, 25
  • Pierre Lovato, 44
  • Dathian Lucero, 24
  • Daniel Magallanes, 22
  • Devin Morales, 21
  • Nathan Pacheco, 25
  • Joaquin Richardson, 19


Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

APD arrests 8 suspected drunk drivers at checkpoint
APD arrests 8 suspected drunk drivers at checkpoint
Seven men charged in Nov. 1 San Miguel County jail inmate homicide
Seven men charged in Nov. 1 San Miguel County jail inmate homicide
Mother arrested, charged in infant's death
Mother arrested, charged in infant's death
Pedestrian killed in EB I-40 on-ramp crash near Unser
Pedestrian killed in EB I-40 on-ramp crash near Unser
Sunport adds daily nonstop American Airlines service to Austin, Texas for 2022
Sunport adds daily nonstop American Airlines service to Austin, Texas for 2022