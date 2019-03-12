Tornadoes, severe weather leave behind damage in SE New Mexico
Faith Egbuonu
March 12, 2019 07:31 PM
ROSWELL, N.M.- The Chaves County Sheriff's Office reported a tornado north of Hagerman Tuesday night.
It reportedly continued into Dexter and damaged several homes.
Severe weather started impacting southeastern New Mexico around 4 p.m.
In Loving, people reported a tornado and golf ball-sized hail.
It's not clear if anyone was hurt.
