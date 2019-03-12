Tornadoes, severe weather leave behind damage in SE New Mexico | KOB 4
Tornadoes, severe weather leave behind damage in SE New Mexico

Tornado in Hagerman Tornado in Hagerman |  Photo: Carlos Ortega

Faith Egbuonu
March 12, 2019 07:31 PM

ROSWELL, N.M.- The Chaves County Sheriff's Office reported a tornado north of Hagerman Tuesday night.

It reportedly continued into Dexter and damaged several homes.

Severe weather started impacting southeastern New Mexico around 4 p.m. 

In Loving, people reported a tornado and golf ball-sized hail. 

It's not clear if anyone was hurt.

This is a developing story, stay with KOB.com and KOB Eyewitness News 4 for updates. 

Faith Egbuonu


Updated: March 12, 2019 07:31 PM
Created: March 12, 2019 06:01 PM

