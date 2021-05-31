Severe weather risk remains high for some parts of New Mexico

Brett Luna
Updated: May 31, 2021 05:27 PM
Created: May 31, 2021 03:32 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - New Mexico is seeing a heavy dose of rain, flooding and hail on Memorial Day.
Extreme flooding has hit some parts of New Mexico like Chaves County where more than 4 inches of rainfall has accumulated over the past week.
The chance for strong to severe thunderstorms is expected to persist across eastern New Mexico over the next few days.
As the monsoon season quickly approaches, KOB 4 meteorologist Brett Luna said now is the time to create a plan in case severe weather strikes.
