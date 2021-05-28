Severe weather threatens Memorial Day weekend plans at Storrie Lake

Grace Reader
LAS VEGAS, N.M.- Storrie Lake is fully booked for Memorial Day weekend despite the threat of severe weather.
"We're just having family time out here," said a person visiting the lake. "We're originally from Las Vegas and this has always been the spot to hang out."
Storrie Lake is forecasted to be in the path of thunderstorms, which are expected to be more widespread into Monday.
Park rangers at Storrie Lake said they will give people plenty of notice about the severe weather.
