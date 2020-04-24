Sewists unite to make masks for New Mexicans

The governor made the shop, near I-25 and Montano, a hub where donations can be dropped off and masks can be stitched.

Steve takes comfort in knowing that the sewists' efforts are helping keep the curve flat.

"What we've gotta learn is that number one, we are people taking care of people," he said. "With that being said, we can do our part to make sure we aren't putting our selves in a place of getting the virus or giving the virus if we have it-- and don't know."

People who have masks to donate can take them to Ann Silva's Sewing Center. State officials are making regular pickups, and distributing the masks to agencies and organza tons that need them the most.