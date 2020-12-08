Sex abuse victims want archdiocese eliminated, lawyer says

The Associated Press
Created: December 08, 2020 12:19 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — An attorney for the Archdiocese of Santa Fe has claimed that alleged victims of clergy sexual abuse and their lawyers are seeking to eliminate the archdiocese in New Mexico by wanting information about the church’s holdings.
Three lawsuits claim that the archdiocese illegally transferred about $245 million to parishes and their trusts before the archdiocese filed for bankruptcy.
An attorney for some of the victims called the accusation made at a court hearing Monday unconstructive and untrue.
The archdiocese’s website lists 79 priests and clergy members who were “credibly accused” of sexually abusing children.
(Copyright 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)