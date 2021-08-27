SFPD arrests two suspects involved with shooting near Santa Fe Place Mall

Jonathan Fjeld
SANTA FE, N.M. – Santa Fe Police Department detectives arrested two male suspects involved in an August 22 shooting near the Santa Fe Place Mall.
Richard Archuleta, 19, and Danny Romero, 23, were arrested on Thursday by SFPD. According to SFPD, Archuleta is accused of shooting a 31-year-old man from a gray Dodge truck driven by Romero.
SFPD also identified a nearby car had been struck by a stray bullet while stopped for traffic on Zafarano. No one in the car was injured.
Archuleta turned himself into detectives at the SFPD after a warrant was issued for his arrest. He is charged with attempted murder, one count of shooting at or from a motor vehicle – resulting in great bodily injury – and one count of shooting at or from a motor vehicle resulting in no injury.
Romero was arrested on charges of attempted murder, conspiracy and tampering with evidence.
Police on Sunday responded to Zafarano Drive and Rodeo Road where they found a man lying in the median on Zafarano. The victim was treated at UNM Hospital and released Monday. He is expected to recover from a gunshot wound to the right side of his face.
The case remains under active investigation.
If you have any information related to the incident, contact Detective Luke Wakefield at 505-955-5406.
