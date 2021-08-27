SFPD arrests two suspects involved with shooting near Santa Fe Place Mall

SFPD also identified a nearby car had been struck by a stray bullet while stopped for traffic on Zafarano. No one in the car was injured.

Archuleta turned himself into detectives at the SFPD after a warrant was issued for his arrest. He is charged with attempted murder, one count of shooting at or from a motor vehicle – resulting in great bodily injury – and one count of shooting at or from a motor vehicle resulting in no injury.