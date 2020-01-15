SFPD: Lockdown lifted after police investigate potential threat at Capital HS | KOB 4
Christina Rodriguez
Updated: January 15, 2020 01:26 PM
Created: January 15, 2020 10:58 AM

SANTA FE, N.M. — The Santa Fe Police Department investigated a potential threat that was made at Capital High School Wednesday.

Capital High School was put on lockdown during the investigation. Cesar Chavez Elementary School and Nina Otero Community School were also put under shelter in place. The lockdown was lifted around 1 p.m. and normal operations have resumed at all three schools. 

SFPD determined that all campuses were safe.

This is a developing story. Stay with KOB Eyewitness News 4 and KOB.com for updates.


