SFPD: Lockdown lifted after police investigate potential threat at Capital HS

SANTA FE, N.M. — The Santa Fe Police Department investigated a potential threat that was made at Capital High School Wednesday.
Capital High School was put on lockdown during the investigation. Cesar Chavez Elementary School and Nina Otero Community School were also put under shelter in place. The lockdown was lifted around 1 p.m. and normal operations have resumed at all three schools.
SFPD determined that all campuses were safe.
AlertSantaFe: SFPD are investigating a call of a threat at Capital High.— Santa Fe PD (@santafepolice) January 15, 2020
Capital is on lockdown until further notice. Surrounding schools are shelter in place.
