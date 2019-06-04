SFPD: Car crashes are down after Operation Spring Blitz | KOB 4
SFPD: Car crashes are down after Operation Spring Blitz

Kai Porter
June 04, 2019 06:41 PM

SANTA FE, N.M. — Nearly 900 citations and dozens of arrests – Santa Fe police have been busy over the past 9 weeks cracking down on drivers who break the law.

The Santa Fe Police Department started Operation Spring Blitz in March, after a department report found a "significant" increase in crashes and deaths because of those crashes. 

"People were speeding, talking on their cell phones, and I think we did a really great job in educating the public and reducing those traffic crashes," said Capt. Anthony Tapia with SFPD. 

He said crashes are down by 10% along Cerrillos Road and nearly 30% along St. Francis Drive. 

Officers spent 541 hours – and 105 hours of overtime – working the nine-week-long operation. 

"We utilized our traffic division, as well as our bicycle team, our DWI unit for their shifted efforts," Tapia said. "We did offer overtime opportunities for officers to come out and focus on traffic enforcement." 

Officers made 671 traffic stops, arrested six people on warrants, and made 33 DWI arrests. They also handed out almost 900 citations.

"Mainly for speeding," Tapia said. "That was the largest number of citations we had." 

Even though Operation Spring Blitz is over, Santa Fe police said they're not done enforcing the laws. 

"We've shifted into the annual '100 Days and Nights' starting in the next couple weeks," Tapia said. "As well as other traffic enforcement efforts of 'Click it or Ticket' and DWI saturation patrols. So we are continuing our traffic efforts." 

Kai Porter


Updated: June 04, 2019 06:41 PM
Created: June 04, 2019 04:46 PM

