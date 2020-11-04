SFPD file first set of criminal charges for destruction of obelisk monument on Santa Fe Plaza

Several other individuals have been identified and will be facing charges for their involvement in the destruction of the obelisk. A handful of others have also been contacted for questioning regarding their participation in the incident.

“We would like to express our gratitude to the community for all of the tips and information we’ve received thus far. Thank you to the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office and New Mexico State Police for their assistance in helping us to identify those responsible,” said Police Chief Andrew Padilla. "This case remains under active investigation as Detectives continue to identify others involved in the obelisk damage.”

Santa Fe Crime Stoppers is now offering up to a $1,000 dollar reward for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of those involved.