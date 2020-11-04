SFPD file first set of criminal charges for destruction of obelisk monument on Santa Fe Plaza

KOB Web Staff
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. —The Santa Fe Police Department filed its first set of criminal charges for the damage that occurred to an obelisk monument on the Santa Fe Plaza.
SFPD identified Lily Sage Schwitzer, 33, and Ryan Witt, 29, for their involvement. Their charges include criminal damage to property, unlawful assembly, criminal trespass, unauthorized graffiti, and resisting, evading and/or obstructing an officer.
Multiple agencies, including the district attorney's office, have been working with SFPD to identify, locate and charge the individuals involved in accordance with the judicial process.
“Those who think they can take a piece of history and destroy it need to be held accountable," said Santa Fe Mayor Alan Webber. "I’m grateful to the police department for their work and to the district attorney’s office for their cooperation. Justice needs to be done.”
Several other individuals have been identified and will be facing charges for their involvement in the destruction of the obelisk. A handful of others have also been contacted for questioning regarding their participation in the incident.
“We would like to express our gratitude to the community for all of the tips and information we’ve received thus far. Thank you to the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office and New Mexico State Police for their assistance in helping us to identify those responsible,” said Police Chief Andrew Padilla. "This case remains under active investigation as Detectives continue to identify others involved in the obelisk damage.”
Santa Fe Crime Stoppers is now offering up to a $1,000 dollar reward for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of those involved.
