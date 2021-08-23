SFPD investigating Sunday night shooting near Santa Fe Place Mall

Jonathan Fjeld
Updated: August 23, 2021 03:16 PM
Created: August 23, 2021 02:06 PM
SANTA FE, N.M. – SFPD officers responded on Sunday night to calls about gunshots in an area near the Santa Fe Place Mall.
At around 9:10 p.m., officers responded to the area of Zafarano Drive and Rodeo Road where they found a 31-year-old male victim in the median on Zafarano Drive.
The victim was treated for at least one gunshot wound at a local hospital and was later transported to an Albuquerque hospital. He is in stable condition.
According to detectives, a black Dodge diesel truck and a green or black Pontiac sedan were involved in the incident. The vehicles' occupants stopped on Zafarano Drive and argued with the victim. A suspect then exited the sedan and shot more than one round at the victim.
The suspect was identified as a light-skinned male in his late-teens or early-20s with dark hair. He was reportedly armed with a handgun.
An unrelated vehicle stopped for the traffic on Zafarano and was struck by a stray bullet fired from the suspect. The two adult men in that vehicle were uninjured.
The case remains under investigation.
If you have any information related to the incident, contact Detective Luke Wakefield at 505-955-5406.
Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company