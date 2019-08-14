SFPD: One person shot near Walgreens on Cerrillos | KOB 4
SFPD: One person shot near Walgreens on Cerrillos

Justine Lopez
August 14, 2019 05:56 PM

SANTA FE, N.M.— Santa Fe police responded to a shooting near the Walgreens on Cerrillos Road and Richards Avenue. One person has been injured.

Police are advising people to avoid the area.

The suspect fled in a White Nissan Maxima with New Mexico license plate number PPD697.   

SFPD has advised people not to approach the vehicle, call 911 instead.

This is a developing story. Follow KOB 4 for more updates.

Updated: August 14, 2019 05:56 PM
Created: August 14, 2019 05:00 PM

