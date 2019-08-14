SFPD: One person shot near Walgreens on Cerrillos
Justine Lopez
August 14, 2019 05:56 PM
SANTA FE, N.M.— Santa Fe police responded to a shooting near the Walgreens on Cerrillos Road and Richards Avenue. One person has been injured.
Police are advising people to avoid the area.
The suspect fled in a White Nissan Maxima with New Mexico license plate number PPD697.
SFPD has advised people not to approach the vehicle, call 911 instead.
This is a developing story. Follow KOB 4 for more updates.
Justine Lopez
Updated: August 14, 2019 05:56 PM
Created: August 14, 2019 05:00 PM
