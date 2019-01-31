Mom of baby shot in the face released from custody | KOB 4


Tyrell Bitsilly and Shayanne Nelson 

Marian Camacho
January 31, 2019 12:23 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.—The mother of an 8-month-old girl who was shot in the face at a New Mexico motel has been released from custody.

Shayanne Nelson told authorities she and her boyfriend were in the shower when her 3-year-old son found the gun and accidentally shot the baby in the face.

According to court documents, the baby has been released from the hospital but is having to use a feeding tube.

Nelson and her boyfriend Tyrell Bitsilly are both charged with child abuse.

