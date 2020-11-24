'She was amazing:' Children remember mother who was killed in northern NM

Police are looking for Leonard Kieren, who is believed to be armed and dangerous.



Investigators say he considered Kathleen his girlfriend, but her children say the two weren't dating.

"As far as I know, they were just friends. There was not any kind of romantic relation or anything like that," Cody said. "They were simply friends helping each other out through tough times."

"But maybe not in his mind,' Jessica added.

Investigators believe Kieren may be in the area of Graham County, Arizona.

Kathleen’s family wants him to face justice.

"We just want him caught. We want him brought to New Mexico alive, and we want him to do his time and get what he deserves," Jessica said. "Justice needs to be served for my mom’s sake.”

