'She was amazing:' Children remember mother who was killed in northern NM

Kai Porter
Updated: November 24, 2020 05:22 PM
Created: November 24, 2020 03:47 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The family of a woman who was murdered north of Santa Fe is pleading with the public to help catch the accused killer.

Jessica Vigil-Valerio and her brother Cody Vigil are still in shock after learning their mother, Kathleen Jaramillo-Vigil was killed.

"She was amazing. She was the most amazing grandmother to my son. That was her only grandchild. That’s all she ever wanted," Jessica said.

"She was a very loving person, she always put people before herself," Cody said. "She was a great mother, a great wife, a great friend. She was happy”
 
Kathleen’s life was cut short Saturday. Investigators say she was shot and killed inside her home.

Police are looking for Leonard Kieren, who is believed to be armed and dangerous.
          
Investigators say he considered Kathleen his girlfriend, but her children say the two weren't dating.

"As far as I know, they were just friends. There was not any kind of romantic relation or anything like that," Cody said. "They were simply friends helping each other out through tough times."

"But maybe not in his mind,' Jessica added.

Investigators believe Kieren may be in the area of Graham County, Arizona.

Kathleen’s family wants him to face justice.

"We just want him caught. We want him brought to New Mexico alive, and we want him to do his time and get what he deserves," Jessica said. "Justice needs to be served for my mom’s sake.”
 


