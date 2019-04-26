Sheep and goats to help restore native grasslands at Santa Fe park

The Railyard Park off Cerrillos Road in Santa Fe needs some work.



"Over the last 10 years since the park opened we've noticed that the native Blue Grama grass just isn't doing as well as it should be and it just needs some extra restoration but in a holistic way,” said Christy Downs, executive director of the Railyard Park Conservancy.

The nonprofit manages the city park and is ditching the lawnmower for livestock as part of the Graze Days Project.



“It's going to be bringing in a flock of sheep, a flock of goats to the park to actually do some restoration of our grasslands," said Downs.



As part of an Earth Day celebration Saturday afternoon, about 30 goats and sheep will be chowing down at the park. Their owner, Amanita Thorp with Horned Locust Goatscaping, said the animals will help restore the park's native grasses.



"They're going to be taking a lot of the weeds out,” said Thorp. “This year there's a ton of Tansy Mustard that they're liking, and the grasses and the brushes, so when they're done it should be a much tidier cleaner looking area."



It's just a pilot project right now but Downs hopes the idea will catch on.



"That this will be a teaching moment for the entire city, if not outside of Santa Fe, about utilizing nature to take care of issues and that we don't need to throw human constructs into the mix. We just need to simplify it and let nature do what it does," she said.