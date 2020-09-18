Sheep owner asks for help retrieving flock after they remain stuck on hill

Diana Castillo
Updated: September 18, 2020 06:43 PM
Created: September 18, 2020 04:58 PM
SHIPROCK, N.M.— After a week spent missing, a flock of sheep, one ram and one sheepdog were located by their owners, however one problem remains: The animals are still stuck on a hill.
"And my nephew right now is climbing the rock out there trying to get up there to get them down, but it's hard to go up there because it’s a slippery area,” said Riley Begay.
The animals have been stuck on the hill since Thursday night and the family has tried several methods to get them down.
"They are not moving. They are just staying around in the area,” Begay said.
The fire department was called, but there was nothing fire officials could do. Begay said they already spent a hot day up there and hopes they don’t have to spend another night with predators like coyotes around.
"We just need some volunteers, rock climbers to come out and help us get our sheep and our sheep dog down because we know they’re thirsty and hungry and we would appreciate all the help we can get,” Begay said.
If you’re interested in helping the Begay family retrieve their animals, email the Farmington KOB 4 bureau reporter to get in contact with the family: dcastillo@kob.com
Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company