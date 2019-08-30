Sheriff investigates jail inmate's death in New Mexico | KOB 4
Sheriff investigates jail inmate's death in New Mexico

The Associated Press
August 30, 2019 08:45 PM

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) - Authorities say an inmate at a southern New Mexico jail died after becoming ill and collapsing in his cell.

The Dona Ana County Sheriff's Office says it is investigating the death of 47-year-old Zachary Barela. He had been jailed for a year and 10 months.

The Office of the Medical Examiner is also investigating, and an autopsy at the agency's facility in Albuquerque is pending.

Sheriff's officials say Barela became sick on Wednesday evening and collapsed around 10:20 p.m.

Authorities say Barela had not reported medical issues at the jail, where he was booked in October 2017 on charges of attempted murder, aggravated assault on an officer and shooting at a home.

Created: August 30, 2019 08:45 PM

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

