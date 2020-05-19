Sheriff switches endorsement in nasty GOP US House race

Herrell has faced criticism for exchanging text messages with a cartoonist who was drafting a meme around false rumors Chase had cheated on her first husband. Text messages obtained by The Associated Press show Herrell offering suggestions to the meme.

Chase also has been the target of Herrell campaign commercials that uses a cheerleader’s voice to read old Chase Facebook posts attacking Trump. The ad has been called sexist.

In a statement, Chase said she was excited to have Cage’s support.

A spokesman for Herrell’s campaign did not immediately return a text message.