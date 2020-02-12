Sheriff’s office announce $50,000 reward for info on missing Farmington woman

Diana Castillo
Created: February 12, 2020 08:19 PM
FARMINGTON, N.M.— The San Juan County sheriff’s office is now offering a $50,000 reward for information that leads to the discovery of a missing Farmington woman. Sasha Krause, 27, disappeared nearly a month ago.
“We thought that this reward would really help investigators come across new tips, new leads and potentially help us find her,” said a spokesperson with SJCSO.
Krause was last seen picking up items from the Farmington Mennonite Church on Jan. 18. She was reported missing just after midnight. Investigators said her car was found parked outside the church near her home.
Detectives have been working with Krause's family and fellow church members to find her. They also said they’re looking into cell phone records and bank statements.
The sheriff’s office asks that people only share information that comes from official SJCSO social media accounts.
“We are asking the community, when it comes to the reward specifically, not to release any different information whatsoever,” the spokesperson said.
The official flyers will have the sheriff’s star and badge on them as well as the tip line number that people can call if they have information.
Anyone who has information about Krause’s whereabouts is asked to call (505)-333-7878.
