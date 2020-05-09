Sheriffs ask AG Barr to review New Mexico health orders

“The governor has been discriminatory in her policies, keeping big box corporate giants open — draining New Mexico dollars out of state — while shutting down mom and pop locally owned establishments,” Mace wrote. “This is not only preferential treatment for the big box stores but a violation of the civil rights of our small business owners whose livelihoods are now in free fall.”

New Mexico GOP House Minority Leader James Townsend also sent a similar letter.

In an interview with The Associated Press, Pearce said he wanted Barr to look at New Mexico to see if the U.S. Constitution “is being respected” during the health order.

A spokeswoman for Lujan Grisham declined to comment.

Under a health order issued late March, state officials told all nonessential businesses to close their doors. First-time lockdown offenders can be given warnings, second citations for the same offenders are petty misdemeanors with a fine of up to $100, and third-time violators can be fined up to $5,000.

The health order has been extended to May 15. Lujan Grisham said the order will be lifted in phases.

Gallup, a popular supply stop for rural residents of the nearby Navajo Nation, has been on lockdown for nearly a week. Residents were ordered to stay at home except for emergencies.

State health officials reported more than 4,770 positive tests of the virus in the state as of Saturday. Nearly 200 people were hospitalized and at least 191 have died,. including 10 reported Saturday.

McKinley County in western New Mexico is the county leading the state with the highest number of cases despite its small population. It includes parts of the Navajo Nation, which has some of the highest infection rates in the country.

Of the additional 10 additional deaths, four of the people were from McKinley County, five were older people who lived in care facilities in neighboring San Juan County and one was from Bernalillo County.

Those three counties are the only ones in New Mexico that had at least 1,000 cases of COVID-19, according to state figures released Saturday.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death.

