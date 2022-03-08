Sheriff's deputies rescue man stuck in well

“When the deputies got there, they actually observed that the guy had fallen down into the well itself. It’s a large hole that was big enough for the person to be laying in there. He fell 40 feet, about three stories is what they said, down hit the ground,” Herrington said.

Crews from the Roswell Fire Department, the Sierra Volunteer Fire Department and additional deputies were dispatched to the scene. Two firefighters on ropes and a gurney were eventually lowered down to get the 48-year-old man out of the well.

“Once they got him hooked up there was no way to raise the bed out so they put him on a gurney and used the ladder truck to raise him out of the hole,” Herrington said.

The man was then airlifted by helicopter to a hospital to receive treatment for his injuries, including possible broken ribs. It is not known whether the man had gone down into the well intentionally or by accident.

No trespassing signs had been clearly posted on the property, and Herrington said once the man recovers he will likely be cited for trespassing.