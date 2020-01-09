Sheriffs oppose red flag gun legislation in New Mexico | KOB 4
Sheriffs oppose red flag gun legislation in New Mexico

The Associated Press
Created: January 09, 2020 09:25 PM

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) - Sheriffs across across much of New Mexico are opposed to a proposal from Democratic lawmakers that would allow police or relatives to ask a court to temporarily take away guns from people who might hurt themselves or others.

Sierra County Sheriff Glenn Hamilton says the New Mexico Sheriffs' Association wants to ensure gun owners keep their due process protections.

He says no compromise has been reached with lawmakers drafting “red flag” legislation for the session starting Jan. 21.

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on Wednesday threw her political weight behind red flag proposals. 


