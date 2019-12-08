Shooting in Tucumcari leaves 2 dead

Justine Lopez
TUCUMCARI, N.M. - New Mexico State Police responded to a fatal shooting in Tucumcari Friday night.
Officers were called to a Pizza Hut where they located two male subjects. One was deceased and the other was critically wounded.
NMSP learned through their investigation that Flip Anaya, 23, was confronted by Jimmy Chavez.
The two had a verbal argument inside the Pizza Hut.
Anaya shot and killed Chavez as the two were exiting the resturant then later shot himself in the head.
He was transported to the hospital to be treated but later succumbed to his injuries.
