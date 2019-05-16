Shooting suspect arrested after standoff | KOB 4
Shooting suspect arrested after standoff

Faith Egbuonu
May 16, 2019 10:14 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A stand-off in Chaves County ended peacefully Thursday evening. 29-year-old Jacob Montoya was arrested for his connection with a March shooting. 

 Chaves County Sheriff's Office worked alongside Hagerman police and Roswell police to arrest Montoya. Investigators said he was barricaded and armed with a firearm at a house on the 500 block of Oklahoma Street in Lake Arthur. 

"The subject would not come out, so at that time we contacted the Roswell Police Department and utilized their SWAT team," said Sheriff Mike Herrington with Chaves County. "Once the SWAT team got here, Jacob Montoya came out without any problems." 

Montoya is currently being held at the Chaves County Sheriff's Office.

Sheriff Herrington said Montoya is facing aggravated battery for shooting a woman in Lake Arthur.  

Credits

Faith Egbuonu


Updated: May 16, 2019 10:14 PM
Created: May 16, 2019 09:27 PM

