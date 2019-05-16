Shooting suspect arrested after standoff

Chaves County Sheriff's Office worked alongside Hagerman police and Roswell police to arrest Montoya. Investigators said he was barricaded and armed with a firearm at a house on the 500 block of Oklahoma Street in Lake Arthur.

"The subject would not come out, so at that time we contacted the Roswell Police Department and utilized their SWAT team," said Sheriff Mike Herrington with Chaves County. "Once the SWAT team got here, Jacob Montoya came out without any problems."