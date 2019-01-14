Report: Shrinking ridership hampers New Mexico commuter rail

The report says each passenger trip cost $34 in 2017. Fares covered just 8 percent of that, with federal grants and gross receipts tax revenues making up the rest.

A project of former Gov. Bill Richardson, the train began operating in 2006.

The most common reasons given for not riding the train include inconvenient schedules and long travel times.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)